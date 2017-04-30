Digital age demands ultra-responsive approach to reputation management

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Chief Marketing and Communication Officer, K-Electric Syed Fakhar Ahmed, Saturday, said that KE became the first ever utility in Pakistan to integrate its digital platforms with SAP thereby enriching company’s wide range of customer care touch points in 2015

Faced with a challenge as strong as that, Pakistani companies need to embrace and adopt reputation management among in their business practices at the earliest. In a lot of cases, based on cultural norms, such opinions may end up being considered the truth even over reality.

“In Pakistan, people are more prone to listening to news rather than entertainment, which makes reputation management crucial in developing countries like ours. People in such countries have recently become exposed to digital media and thus, are more prone to take it at face value and form strong opinions based on whatever news they see online” he said in an exclusive interview with Pakistan Observer.

At KE, we established presence on social media around five years ago he said adding that KE Social Care model was backed by a dedicated team that works round the clock including public holidays to manage online queries and ensure immediate response.

Moreover, we maintain a very high response rate and despite the volume of traffic, our page holds the ‘very responsive’ status by Facebook” he maintained saying that another important aspect was that the communication team should also be provided with regular training on crisis management.

To a question about impacts and importance of digitalization, he said that digitalization was the ‘one second’ management of a situation because it took less than a second for it to go viral. For example someone with a social presence, not necessary a large one, is having issues with power at his / her end. All it will take is for this person to go online and make a negative post/video about it and through viral sharing; it will soon appear like an entire region is facing catastrophic problems.

Reputation management does not happen in a day, and one must be skilled in multiple business environments to be able to do that” he said adding that it might take 10 to 12 years for a professional to be able to get ready to do that as you must know the essence of the whole business and understand it to full extent.