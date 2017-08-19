Digimark 2017 concludes after successful two-day event

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Digimark 2017 – International Digital Marketing Conference, the 6th largest gathering of digital media marketing influencers in Pakistan, concluded today at the Nishat Hotel, Emporium Mall, Lahore.

Organised by TEC, the two-day conference and expo saw speakers and exhibitors from leading Pakistani technology companies, start-ups, and other major national and international corporates. Over 300 attendees from a wide variety of backgrounds attended the various sessions and talks, including presentations on digital marketing strategies, innovative technologies, and key insights from successful digital campaigns. Speakers included Mr. Aamir Ibrahim, the CEO of Jazz, Khuram Ashfaq, CCO Telenor Pakistan, Salman Hassan from TCS, Reza Hassan Matin from Google, Adnan Shahid from PTCL, Omar Jamil, CEO Latitude CRS, Khawaja Tanveer from Engro Corp, and Bilal Bajwa from OLX.

Opening the conference, Mr. Aamir Ibrahim said during his keynote address, “Digitalisation is about challenging ourselves and making sure that we are using technology to the best of our advantage in everything that we do as an organisation or as a country.” Mr Adnan Shahid, CCO PTCL, started his talk by apologizing for the recent internet connectivity issues, saying, “This is the era of speed, which is everything and PTCL is committed towards brining premium quality internet services to its customers.”

Addressing the closing ceremony, Mr Zain Majid, CEO TEC, and Mr. Iftikhar Hussain, VP Strategy TEC, added, “It has been a journey of continuous struggle and hardships towards the betterment of the digital clan for the last seven years. We’ve put all our efforts and energies to establish a sustainable platform for fostering and uplifting Pakistan’s digital industry.”

Following successful events in Lahore and Karachi, the Digimark platform aims to soon show in Islamabad as well.