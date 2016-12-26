DIG visits churches

Staff Reporter

DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf on Sunday visited churches in Yuhanaabad, Liaqatabad and Model Town areas to review security arrangements on Christmas.

The DIG said SPs had been directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements and monitor deployment of policemen at different churches.

He said more than 6,000 policemen performed duties at churches and places of ceremonies, adding that personnel of Dolphin and Elite force also conducted search and snap checking in the city.

During his visit, the DIG appreciated SP Model Town for security arrangements for Christmas.

Meanwhile, SP Civil Lines Ali Rana, SP Cant Rana Tahir, SP City Muhammad Naveed also conducted visits in their respective areas to review security arrangements.