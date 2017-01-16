DIG suspends two SHOs over poor performance

City Reporter

DIG Operations Lahore Dr Haider Ashraf has suspended two SHOs and issued show-cause notices to four police officials overtheir poor performance.

The DIG took action while presiding over a meeting to review performance of police officials of Cantonment Division, held at Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh, here on Sunday.

The suspended police officials are Yasar Abbas, SHO Baghbanpura, and Zia-Ullah, SHO Defence B.

The DIG issued show-cause notices to SHO Defence C Ikram Khan for not controlling illegal drugs business effectively.

He also issued notices to SHO Manawan Nasrullah, SHO Hadiara Safdar Abbas over their poor performance, and demoted SHO Hair Muhammad Afzal.