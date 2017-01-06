DIG operations lauds services of policemen

DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf said that those who put their lives on stake for maintaining law and order in the city are the actual heroes of the department. He expressed these views while addressing the award distribution ceremony at Qilla Gujjar Singh Lines on Friday regarding the courageous attitude of the offices during January 4 strikes at Gulburg and Data Darbar. The DIG Operations said that there was no example found, the way all the officers and staff adopted a discretion to sustain in that situation.—APP

