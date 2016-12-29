‘Difficult to predict’ when Mosul will fall: US

Baghdad

It is impossible to say when Iraqi military operations aimed at recapturing Mosul from the ISIL extremist group will wrap up, according to a high-ranking U.S. army officer.

U.S. Army Colonel John Dorian, the spokesman for an international, U.S.-led anti-ISIL coalition, described the Iraqi army’s Mosul campaign — which began on Oct. 17 — as a difficult one.

According to Dorian, coalition forces are advising and assisting Iraqi forces in the months-long battle to retake the city.

This supporting role, he explained, includes providing Iraqi forces with “assistance with intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, logistics, equipment and air and artillery strikes”.

“The coalition has delivered 7,511 munitions against ISIL targets,” Dorian told Anadolu Agency.

“These strikes have destroyed 108 vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices, 125 tunnels, 292 vehicles, 331 bunkers, 23 anti-aircraft artillery, and 234 artillery and mortar systems,” he said. -‘Difficult to predict’ “It would be very difficult to accurately predict how long it will take to liberate either the eastern part of the city or Mosul in its entirety,” the coalition spokesman asserted.

He went on to say that the ongoing fight for Mosul “is not a race”, stressing that it would be “a hard battle for any army on this planet [to retake the city], including the U.S. Army”.

Nevertheless, he was quick to emphasize that the extremists who remain holed up in Mosul were surrounded by “superior force”. “They are being bombarded daily by coalition air and artillery strikes, and they have no ability to reinforce or resupply,” he said.—Agencies