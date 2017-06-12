Did they exchange greetings?

Pakistan and India both have become full members of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at its just held summit at Astana, Kazakhstan. Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Indian Prime Minister Nirendra Modi both represented their countries at the SCO Summit. Reports about the two Prime Ministers shaking hands and exchanging greetings and pleasantries remain quite mysterious and misleading. This is so because the news about exchange of pleasantries between the two prime ministers was based on Indian media report and there was no word from Pakistani side.

No meeting was scheduled between the two prime ministers on the occasion of SCO summit and as such no meeting took place though they formally shook hands at the start of the summit and that is all, their faces remaining quite grim. A photograph appearing on the front page of a leading national daily Saturday (June 10) belies the Indian media reports about exchange of pleasantries between the prime ministers of Pakistan and India. The photo shows grim faced Nawaz Sharif following the Uzbek President looking straight and the Indian Prime Minister, also grim faced with no sign of even slightest smile, apparently looking towards PM Nawaz Sharif while taking a step forward to join other leaders for a group photo. Any two leaders having exchanged pleasantries cannot be so grim faced as PM Nawaz Sharif and PM Modi appear in the published photo credited to AFP.

The SCO summit has ended, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has returned home. It is the urgent duty of Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, who had accompanied the PM, to clarify the whole thing whether or not the two PMs exchanged pleasantries and greetings more than a mere brief shake hand during the Summit or even on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Astana, Kazakhstan?

As a matter of fact, everyone would have welcomed a meeting between the Prime Ministers of Pakistan and India as that would have possibly resulted in somewhat reduction in the prevailing tension between the two countries. Even the reported efforts on the part of the Presidents of China and Russia did not succeed in bring the two leaders close to each other.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

