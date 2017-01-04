DIBP Staff Sports Gala

Sports Reporter

Karachi

Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan organized a staff gala for South region at Pavilion End Club. The event was attended by 1500 staff members of the DIBP family across Southern Pakistan.

The Gala had various activities and sporting events for the staff to enjoy. One of the major activities was the cricketing event in which more than 10 teams from the Bank participated. Other events included; Badminton, Table Tennis, Snooker, Arcade Games etc.

Various prizes were also distributed to the staffthrough lucky draws, along with a bumper prize which was distributed at the end of the sporting events.

Concluding the Gala, Mr. Junaid Ahmed CEO DIBP, held a town hall session for the staff in which he acknowledged the efforts of fellow staff members and emphasized on the importance of such events.

“2016 has been a fantastic year for us and it wouldn’t have been possible if it weren’t for the hard working and dedicated staff members. We are proud to conduct such events for our DIBPfamily. The participation of the staff has been overwhelming, we aim to organize such events in future as well” Mr. Junaid Ahmed at the Town hall.