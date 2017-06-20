Diamir Bhasha Dam likely to be included in CPEC

Islamabad

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Reforms was informed on Monday that China had offered Pakistan to bring Diamir Bhasha Dam project under the umbrella of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“The project with 4500 MW installed capacity has been pending since long due to the fact that earlier in 2006, Asian Development Bank committed to fund the project, however, after 10 years, it declined to fund the project saying that the project was located in disputed territory”, Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), General (Retd) Muzammil Hussain told the committee.

The meeting of the committee was presided over by Abdul Majeed Khan Khanan Khail and was attended by Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal, Ehsan- ur-Rehman Mazari, Junaid Akbar, Asiya Nasir, Iftikhar-ud-Din, Qaiser Jamal, Sheikh Salahuddin, and Sher Akber Khan.

He said currently no mega hydal project was included in CPEC, therefore governments of both Pakistan and China were seriously mulling over including this project in CPEC.

He informed the committee that PC-1 of the project had already been completed and 85 per cent land acquisition work had also been done by the government. However, he said that funds allocation of the project, which needed around US $14.49 billion to complete, was a serious issue.

The Chairman WAPDA informed that other hydal power projects including Neelum Jehlum and Tarbela extension would be completed by May 2018 which would provide additional 2500 MW electricity.

He informed that work on 800 MW Mohmand Dam project would be initiated by March 2018. “This is a multi purpose project which would not only provide electricity and water for irrigation but drinking water would also be supplied to Peshawar and it would also mitigate the danger of flood in Nowshehra city”, he added.

General (Retd) Muzammil Hussain informed that work on Munda Dam project would also be started by first quarter of next year and there was no funding issue of the both projects.

He informed that work on Dasu project would be started by next month, and would be completed by 2022. this project would help producing 2500 MW.

Earlier, Secretary Planning, Development and Reform informed the Committee that the independent Project Directors would be appointed for those projects which are approved by Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The Committee recommended that Ministry may provide a complete list of Project Directors to the Committee for its perusal.

The Chief Executive Officer (FESCO) assured the Committee that the electrification work in NA-73 under Pakistan SDGs and Community Development program will be completed by end of July, 2017.

The Committee recommended that the M/o Water & Power may submit its funds execution policy before the Committee in the next meeting.

The General Manager NESCOM informed the Committee that 33% work of the project of National Electronics Complex of Pakistan (NECOP) has been completed.

The Committee was informed that the remaining issue of construction of bridge on River Indus to link Kallur-Kot with Dera Ismail Khan would be resolved before the next meeting. Moreover, it was informed that the PC-I of project has been prepared and submitted in CDWP for approval.—APP