Dialysis unit starts work at THQs Hospital

Sammundri

A dialysis unit has started work at the THQ Hospital Sammundri to provide free facility to kidney patients. Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani flanked by Parliamentarians Ch Shahbaz Babar, Rao Kashif Rahim and Arif Mehmood Gill inaugurated the dialysis unit on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said 20 dialysis machines had been arranged to install at five THQ hospitals in the district at a cost of Rs 20 million.

The parliamentarians said billion of rupees were being spent on up gradation of health institutions and provision of medical machinery by the Punjab government. They said dialysis units were the gift of the CM Punjab which would provide free dialysis facility to poor patients.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani has prohibited construction of illegal marquees in the district especially at Canal Road, Jaranwala Road, Samundri Road, Tandlianwala Road, Chak Jhumra Road, Dijkot Road and Mamonkanjan roads.—APP