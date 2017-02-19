DI Khan win KP U-23 Inter-District Female Games trophy

Peshawar

Dera Ismail Khan clinched the overall trophy of the second Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-23 Inter-District Female Games by securing top position in all most all 13 disciplines against District Tank on Sunday. Nazim District Tank Mustafa Kamal Kundi was the chief guest on this occasion. AC DIKhan Zahid Pervez Warriach, DG Sports KP Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, District Sports Officer Razi Ullah (Tank), Anwar Kamal (DIK), international coach Syed Jaffar Shah, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present.

The two-day Games involved players from DIKhan and Tank, wherein DIKhan secured first position in all 13 Games including Tug of War, Hockey, Cricket, Squash, Badminton, Table Tennis, judo, handball, volleyball, basketball, baseball, and Netball and squash.

In Hockey match Fariha scored first hat-trick of the Games by scoring three goals while Alishba and Aliya scored one goal each for Tank. In the Cricket final, Dera Ismail Khan batting first by setting up 72 runs with Javeria, Nagma and Gul Parran scored 17, 15 and 13 runs respectively.

Tank failed to chase the target and bowled out for 70 runs in a thrill-packed match. Sania took three wickets in the last over, Lubna, Irum and Khollah took two wickets each.

In the athletic Dera Ismail Khan secured 44 points and got first position, followed by District Tank with 24 points. Samina of Tank was declared as the fastest athlete by winning 100m, followed by Shabnum of DIK and Foziya of Tank.

In 200m Foziya won gold, followed by Shabnum and Shehla of DIK, in shot put Samiya of DIK won gold, followed by Samrina of DIK and Tahira of Tank, in Discuss throw Samrina of DIK won gold medal, followed by Saima and Samiya, in Javelin throw Mahreen of DIK won gold medal, followed by Samiya and Shazia of Tank and in the long jump Sobia of Tank got gold medal, followed by Tehmina and Farhana of DIK. Samrina of DIK was declared as best athlete of the Year-2017.—APP