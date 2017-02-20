DHS accelerated campaign against food handlers

Staff Reporter

Directorate of Health Services (DHS) of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has accelerated its campaign against food handlers engaged in poor food practices. Especially constituted teams of Health Services Directorate of the Authority, are raiding in the entire city to ensure provision of quality edible items as per required health standards.

During the last week, these teams have challaned 15 and issued 16 notices to the violators of hygiene sections of PPF Ordinance 1960. Moreover, 50 liters unhygienic and substandard cooking oil confiscated and destroyed there and then.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz has directed the Directorate of Health Services to continue operation against sub-standard and adulterated food sellers. He has further directed to ensure the implementation of relevant rules and strict action against sub-standards, un-hygienic and adulterated food sellers. He has further directed to submit daily progress report in this regard.