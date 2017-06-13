DHQs hospital providing unique facilities to patients

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Medical Superintendent, District Headquarters (DHQ), Asfandyar Bukhari Hospital Attock, Dr. Sultan Mehmood Monday said that the hospital was providing modern health facilities to the patients of the district. Talking to newsmen here he said over 1000 patients visit the hospital daily including OPD and emergency patients.

He said, the patients were provided all facilities free of cost besides medicines available in emergency. Seat of Radiologist had been filled and now patients would also get X-Ray and ultrasound facility in the hospital, he added.