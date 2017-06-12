DHQ hospital gets exclusive line from Cantt grid station

Uninterrupted power supply for city’s oldest hospital

Zubair Qureshi

In order to give undivided attention to the poor patients and to save them from the hassles of power loadshedding, the District Headquarters Hospital of Rawalpindi has been supplied with electricity through an exclusive feeder from Cantonment Grid Station in Mareer Hassan under a project that started some five years back.

The electricity supply line would be exempted from electricity loadshedding and the patients at the DHQ Hospital would be able to have uninterrupted power supply round the clock. The arrangement is similar to that of the courts and other key administrative offices. The city’s courts since work is done only in daytime there are exempted from loadshedding. Hospitals, however were not given that exclusive facility but now seeing the urgency of situation and sufferings of the patients, it has been decided that DHQ Hospital will be supplied with electricity via exclusive line. Through the new electricity supply connection, the hospital’s equipment and machinery worth millions of rupees would also become free from bad effects of electricity loadshedding.

The scheme costs around Rs40 million and the Cantonment Grid Station started providing electricity to the DHQ Hospital w.ef. June 7, 2017 on trial basis. According to Medical Superintendent at DHQ Hospital Dr. Khalid Randhawa the scheme was launched in 2012 but work on it remained discontinued for around three years due to various reasons. Later, in 2015, after he took charge as Medical Superintendent of DHQ Hospital, he started working on the scheme and requested officials concerned at Iesco (Islamabad Electricity Supply Company) to lay down the exclusive feeder from Cantt Grid Station to DHQ Hospital at the earliest according to the project, he said.

According to city government officials, it was also because of the construction work being carried out for Metro Bus Service Project at that time that the project delayed. It is important that the DHQ Hospital was being supplied electricity through Cantonment and Pirwadhai grid stations but through public feeders that were not exempted from loadshedding.

The DHQ Hospital has 3 electricity generators in working condition however, the arrangements were unable to supply uninterrupted electricity supply to the hospital. Earlier, in case of power outages, the patients had to suffer a lot and a number of procedures were affected but now with the exclusive feeder that is exempted from loadshedding, the working at the hospital would remain uninterrupted round the clock except for some technical fault at the Cantonment Grid Station.

Patients and residents of the garrison city too have expressed immense relief and gratitude at the exclusive arrangement for the DHQ hospital saying earlier, the simple thought of going to the hospital (DHQ) in these days of loadshedding especially in June and July had made the patient as well as his/her attendants quite nervous. Power remained absent for hours at the hospital which was already overcrowded, unclean and unhygienic. It was due to the air conditioning plant that patients and attendants could bear the conditions there. But in case of loadshedding it was a living nightmare. Now, they said, after the uninterrupted power supply the hospital would be a zone of comfort for both the patients and the attendants.