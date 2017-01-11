DHQ Emergency fully equipped to deal with emergencies

Rawalpindi

District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) is fully equipped to deal with all kinds of emergencies and is providing health services to patients accordingly. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Qasim Khan told APP here Monday that being a major hospital of the district the influx of patients and emergencies is heavy. Dr.Qasim Khan observed that the Emergency has limited number of beds to accommodate incoming patients. However he said “we have attached foam mattresses to the stretchers to use them as beds to cater to extra number of patients, as most of the patients come from remote areas and their condition is usually critical which cannot be ignored”.

Dr. Khan was satisfied with the staff’s performance. He informed that hospital’s emergency has not received any patient or accident case since the rainfall during the last week.—APP