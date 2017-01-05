Dhoni steps down as limited-overs captain

New Delhi

MS Dhoni has stepped down as captain of India’s limited-overs teams ahead of the ODIs and T20Is against England in January. He will still be available for selection as a wicketkeeper-batsman for the series, though, the BCCI said on Wednesday evening.

The selectors are meeting to pick the squads on January 6 in Mumbai. The BCCI did not immediately name a successor though Virat Kohli, who leads India in Test cricket, is the frontrunner for the job.

“On the behalf of every Indian cricket fan and the BCCI, I would like to thank MS Dhoni for his outstanding contribution as the captain of the Indian team across all formats,” BCCI chief executive Rahul Johri said. “Under his leadership, Indian team has touched new heights and his achievements will remain etched forever in the annals of Indian cricket.”

Dhoni had given up the Test captaincy in December 2014, when he retired from the format after the Melbourne Test. However, he stayed on as ODI and T20 international captain after having taken on those roles in 2007.

He was India’s most successful captain, leading the team to victory in the 2007 World T20 in South Africa, the 2011 World Cup in India, and the 2013 Champions Trophy in England. Dhoni led India in 199 ODIs, of which he won 110 and lost 74. He was captain in 72 T20Is, of which India won 41 and lost 28.

Dhoni made 6633 ODI runs as captain at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 86. As captain in T20Is, Dhoni scored 1112 runs at a strike rate of 122.60.—AFP