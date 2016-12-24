Dhoni recommended to use coloured bat in IPL

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

After seeing the cricketers using coloured bat in the ongoing BBL (Big Bash League) in Australia, Spartan Sports, a sporting gear and equipment company wants its ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni to use the coloured bat in the next IPL (Indian Premier League) season.

Dhoni is captain of the Rising Pune Supergiants team. “Dhoni is more than welcome to use a coloured bat (in IPL). We would love him to as he is such an amazing role model and influential cricketer and individual as kids look up to him”, Cameron Merchant, the cricket manager at the Spartan Sports, exclusively over his mobile from Sydney, said.

Besides India’s limited over captain Dhoni, Spartan has / had also signed former Australian captain Michael Clarke, West Indies batsman Chris Gayle, Alastair Cook, Eoin Morgan (England), Australia’s pacer Mitchell Johnson, former cricket great Sir Viv Richards, Sri Lanka’s woman cricketer Sripali Weerakkody.

West Indies’ Andre Russell was not the first cricketer who came to bat with the colored bat in BBL earlier this week. The 29-year-old Sydney Thunder player, however, was banned for using black bat because it was discovered that the bat left visible marks on the ball.

“Aidan Blizzard (Sydney Thunder) has used a green coloured bat whereas Mitch Johnson (Perth Scorchers) has used orange bat”, Merchant, who played First Class cricket in New Zealand, said.

“The coloured bat is allowed in T20 franchise competitions around the world. Cricket Australia have allowed it with the colours to be the same majority as clubs, i.e Sydney Thunder are black and green so we can have either a full green bat or black bat”, he added.

“Spartan Sports originally came up with the idea with Chris Gayle with the original coloured bat of the Golden bat in last years’ BBL”, he added.

“We thought how can we make the game even more exciting and appealing for the fans and kids and make them smile. If it gets kids enjoying the game and participating in cricket then we are happy”.

“We are unsure how Russell’s bat had marks of ball but we have gone to precautionary measures and quality control to make sure that it is completely covered so that at no time will the ball come in contact with any colour”, he signed off.