Dhawan, Dhoni propel India to 321

London

Shikhar Dhawan led the India charge with a blistering 125 as the holders piled up 321 for six against Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy on Thursday.

After scoring 68 in India´s 124-run victory against Pakistan in their Group B opener, Dhawan overpowered the Sri Lanka attack with another swaggering display at The Oval.

The 31-year-old hit 15 fours and one six in his 128-ball innings, receiving strong support from fellow opener Rohit Sharma (78) and MS Dhoni (63).

India´s total was the highest of the tournament so far, surpassing the 319 for three they amassed against Pakistan.

It was a typically muscular effort from India as they pursue an 11th win from their last 14 ODI matches, and a 15th victory in their last 18 meetings with Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka, beaten by 99 runs against South Africa in their first match, face a daunting task as they try to keep alive their hopes of making the semi-finals.

With plenty of cloud cover over south London, Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews opted to bowl first after winning the toss.

Mathews must have wondered if that was such a wise move when Lasith Malinga served up a generous offering with the first ball, a short and wide delivery that Sharma caressed to the boundary. Dhawan was even more ruthless, contemptuously swiping Suranga Lakmal to the fence three times in four balls in the sixth over.

Having put on 136 for the first wicket against Pakistan, India´s openers were back in the groove and Sri Lanka found it impossible to halt their momentum as the partnership passed 50 in the blink of an eye. Sharma brought up the 100 stand and his 50 in one blow as he smashed a six off Thisara Perera.

Reaching his half-century in 58 balls was almost pedestrian by India´s standards, so Sharma stepped on the gas with another huge six to the delight of the vociferous Indians who made up the bulk of the large crowd.—AFP