DHA’s initiative for setting up well-equipped modern school in DCK

Staff Reporter

The Defence Housing Authority (DHA) has come up with a forward-looking initiative of establishing a well equipped modern school in the upcoming DHA City Karachi (DCK) project on the Super Highway.

An official said on Saturday that the DHA accords highest priority to promotion of education as a tangible measure to bring socio-economic development in society.

He was of the view that an example of the same came to limelight in DHA’s forward looking initiative of establishing a well equipped modern school in the upcoming Defence Housing Authority (DHA) City Karachi (DCK) project on Super Highway.

The school is destined to provide top of the line modern education to children of locals from the surrounding areas of DCK, he said adding that the DCK Junior School has started functioning.

The state-of-the-art School built in Sector-3, the vanguard sector of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) City which is being opened for construction soon, in its essence is harbinger of spread of quality education in the area, the Defence Housing Authority official maintained.