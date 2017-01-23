DHA produces promising champions

Karachi

DHA Clubs over the years have been venue that provide sports, fitness and healthy facilities and have been instrumental in producing promising champions in various sports at national level.

An official said here on Monday that Defence Authority Sunset Club has the distinction of being the venue where two outstanding young badminton girl players who currently hold the honour of being Pakistan’s No.1 and No.2 Badminton Champions in single and mixed double events do their practice and get the coaching of the game. They are the shining stars and the pride of Pakistan.

The stamina, speed, control, agility and game technique of the two players is simply super and magnificent, it was further pointed out.—APP