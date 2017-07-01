DHA establishes rain emergency cells, relief camps

Staff Reporter

The Defence Housing Authority (DHA) in collaboration with Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) is fully geared up and alert to meet any possible contingency arising out of monsoon rains. DHA official said here on Friday that the Housing Authority has established Rain Emergency Cells at DHA Head Office in Defence Phase-I and at Development Directorate Phase-VIII. A Rain Emergency Setup has also been established at DHA Medical Centre in Phase-VI which will provide medical services in rain emergency. Rain Emergency Cells have started working round the clock to facilitate the residents in getting their complaints/problems promptly redressed during the impending rain emergency. The Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) will be undertaking dewatering and relief operations of rain affected areas of DHA Phase-I to Phase-VII while DHA will undertake the responsibility of the same for Phase-VII Extension and Phase-VIII.