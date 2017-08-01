DHA celebrates world hepatitis day

Staff Reporter

DHA celebrated World Hepatitis Day by organizing an Awareness Programme on Hepatitis at Defence Authority Sunset Club. A renowned gastroenterologist Dr Faisal Ziauddin delivered a lecture regarding prevention and management of viral hepatitis. Free screening test for detection of Hepatitis was conducted by Sindh Lab and Liver Foundation at the venue. Begum Administrator DHA Brig Shahid Hassan Ali was the chief guest on the occasion.

Dr Faisal said that hepatitis has become a serious threat for public health in Pakistan which has estimatedly infected 15 million Pakistanis with Hepatitis B and C viruses. He added that it was ironical that only a fraction of the infected people are timely detected of the hepatitis infection and still fewer receives proper treatment. He remarked that it was an appalling situation which has resulted in hundreds of death every year. The gastroenterologist stressed on the need of promoting awareness of the disease in masses and the need for ensuring early detection and vaccination of hepatitis to control the mortality rate.

Dr Faisal Ziauddin said that Hepatitis ‘B’ is a lethal liver attacking virus in blood which is extremely dangerous for human health/life. He said that Hepatitis ‘B’ Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent the injurious infection. He stressed on the need of establishing free Hepatitis ‘B’ Vaccination Camps at different places for the citizens. He added that the vaccination series consisting of 3 shots provided comprehensive protection against infection for at least 20 years.

A large number of DHA residents, citizens and DHA officers attended the event.