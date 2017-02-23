DHA blast widely condemned, MPs vow to fight against terrorism

Staff Reporter

Lawmakers and leaders of various political shades on Thursday vehemently condemned the blast at Z-Block, Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Lahore.

They termed the blast a cowardice act saying it could not weaken the government resolve to uproot terrorism from the country.

Showing utter anguish over the tragic incident, Punjab government spokesman and provincial Excise and Taxation Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in the deadly attack. He said those targeted innocent people were barbarians and deserve no leniency.

He said Pak army and all relevant law agencies were at war against terrorists and their facilitators adding that they would not rest until these terrorists are eliminated.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Rana Muhammad Arshad MPA denouncing DHA blast said terrorists were beast and had no religion and their act to kill innocent people was highly lamentable. He said such attacks would further strengthen the peoples’ resolve and the government to weed out terrorism.

Lawmakers Majid Zahoor, Muhammad Ilyas Ansari, Muhammad Yasin Sohal, Mubashar Iqbal, Hina Pervaiz Butt, Uzama Bokhari said the government was vigorously pursing National Action Plan to ensure peace and maintain law and order in the country. They said protecting the life and property of the people was top priority of the government.

Jama’at e Islami Parliamentary Leader Dr Wasim Akhtar slammed the blast and said terrorists were taking last breath on Pakistani soil. He said Pakistan was being targeted for its war against terrorism but he said these heinous acts could not shake commitment of political leadership to purge the country from perpetrators.

PML-N Lahore President Pervaiz Malik MNA said blast in DHA was a reaction to launch of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. He said the day was not far off when peace would return to the country.

Jamiat Ulema e Islam Punjab President Maulana Muhammad Amjad termed blast inhuman and said those who killed innocent people were not human beings and deserve no concession.