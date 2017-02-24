DHA blast was an ‘accident’ caused by cylinders explosion: Sanaullah

Rumour mongers to be taken to task

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The blast in Lahore’s DHA area was not an act of terror but an “accident”, as forensic samples collected from the site had shown that the blast was a ‘cylinders explosion,’ Punjab Minister for Law Rana Sanaullah Khan, said.

“Forensic report of material does not show involvement of any terrorist act and the collected samples had hinted at a gas leakage and shown presence of cylinders in the building,” Rana told media at a media briefing, here Friday.

Rana said that six samples collected from the building did not contain traces of explosives while there was no sign of injuries of explosive material from those injured. These samples had hinted at a gas leakage and shown presence of cylinders in the building, he added.

Rana said that a total of seven person expired, while 35 got injured in this cylinder-blast incident. He said that action will be taken against any person, who is found responsible for provision of any faulty cylinders.

He said that initial information regarding the blast was of generator or cylinder blast. However, media presented Thursday’s blast as a suspected terrorist blast, while many news channels also telecast the news of another blast, which was later found baseless. He said that media will be consulted to avoid such situation in future.

Rana further said that the war against terrorism is a national war in which every segment of society should play its due role.

Explaining the delay in determining the nature of the blast, Rana said due to the extensive damage caused by the blast, the forensics team could not collect samples from the site until the debris had been cleared, which took some time. The assessment of samples at forensics laboratory requires around 6-8 hours, Rana added.

Answering a question about holding of PSL final in Lahore, Rana Sanaullah said the decision about whether the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final will be held in Lahore or not will be shared with the public today.

He said Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif was meant to chair a meeting on the PSL final on Thursday but it could not be held due to the DHA incident.

To a question, he said the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) had taken notice of the fake reports of a second bomb blast in the Gulberg area of the provincial capital and issued notices to several TV channels for violating the media regulator’s code of conduct.

Punjab Home Secretary Azam Suleman said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) rejected all fake audio messages which claimed the army men warned people of security threats.

“Agencies are looking into the matter and the culprit behind such rumours will be dealt with according to the law,” he said.

Punjab IGP Mushtaq Sukhera also slammed rumours on social media claiming shoot-at-sight orders had been given to the police. “No such instructions have been issued,” he said.