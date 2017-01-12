DHA Art Centre promoting culture

Staff Reporter

The DHA is committed to provide best recreational, health and entertainment facilities to the residents to make their lives socially rich and culturally vibrant in its essence, an official said on Wednesday. He said that Defence Authority Zamzama Park in DHA Phase-V is one such arena where FOMMA- Foundation for Museum of Modern Art, DHA Art Centre is located as a centre of activity for promotion of art and culture in the metropolis. Fomma DHA Art Centre (FDAC) is a nucleus of excellence for promotion, dissemination and documentation of arts and culture in order to confer a visible cultural dimension to society. It was further pointed out that FDAC organizes book launches, arts exhibitions, artist talks, theatrical performances and may collaborative activities in addition to art classes for children throughout the year.