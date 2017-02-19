DGHS reviews vertical health programmes

Staff Reporter

Dr Faisal Zahoor, Director General Health Services Punjab called internal review meeting of all the vertical programmes and other functional arms of the Directorate, here on Saturday.

All the programme managers were directed to review their annual development plan expenditure and future requirements for necessary action.

Dr. Faisal desired to develop innovative health interventions to improve the healthcare deliver services in the province. Dengue seasonal response preparedness was discussed in detail. He directed to complete staff refresher trainings, intensify surveillance, and launch dengue awareness campaign.

Discussing the polio situation in the province, the DGHS reviewed the polio campaign in response to the polio case reported in Lodhran. Dr Faisal directed to improve routine EPI coverage which is core requirement to maintain immunity level in the children and prerequisite to polio eradication.

Meanwhile, Punjab AIDS Control Programme (PACP) has setup month-long free medical camp for truck and bus drivers at Okara Goods Transport Welfare Association Office.

Punjab AIDS Control Programme was providing free test facility for Hepatitis B & C, TB, Diabetes, Blood Group and HIV. PACP will also provide free treatment for Hepatitis and HIV positive patients.

The event was inaugurated by Chairman Municipal Corporation District Okara Malik Ali Qadir. Punjab AIDS Control Programme representative Yasir Abbas Mirza facilitated the camp. Chairman Municipal Corporation District Okara Malik Ali Qadir said that the camp was an opportunity for truck and bus drivers to get free tests. The Programme would also start similar camps in other busy centers for truck drives in all key districts across the province.