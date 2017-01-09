DG Sports wants to raise standard of cricket at grass roots level

Rawalpindi

Sports Board Punjab Kinnaird college women cricket coaching academy team blue defeated team red by 7 wickets in an exhibition match SBP Rawalpindi cricket coaching academy triumphed over Asghar Mall College by 16 runs. In Sialkot, team blue put down team green by 32 runs Lahore (January 7, 2017) _ The ex president ICC Zaheer Abbas cricket coaching academies of Lahore, Sialkot and Rawalpindi had arranged cricket matches today.

In the first match played here at Kinnaird College women cricket coaching academy, team blue defeated team red by 7 wickets. Team red gained 86 runs in 20 overs overall whereas team blue managed to complete the target in 17 overs by the loss of 7 wickets and. Got victorious.

In Rawalpindi, SBP cricket coaching academy won the match against Asghar mall college by 16 runs. SBP cricket academy team made 199 runs at 35 overs while on the other hand, Asghar mall college team,could only make 183 runs in same overs and thus lose the match—NNI