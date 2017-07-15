DG Rescue inaugurates training workshop

City Reporter

Director General, Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), Dr Rizwan Naseer on Friday inaugurated a Boat Engine Maintenance Training Workshop to ensure flood preparedness here at the Emergency Services Academy.

Technical Expert from Suzuki Japan, Mr. Koji Fukuda, Head of Water Rescue Unit of Rescue 1122 Rashid Hameed, Dr Ali Imam Syed and other senior officers & trainers were present on the occasion.

The workshop was organized by Rescue 1122 in collaboration with Provincial Disaster Management Authority and Pak Suzuki which was attended by 43 DERT Rescuers from flood prone districts of the Punjab.

Addressing the participants, the DG said the main objective of training was to impart boat engine maintenance training to DERT Rescuers of the Service. “Before influx of floods, Rescuers should be prepared for flood management and all tools & equipment should be properly checked,” he said.