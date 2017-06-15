DG Rescue inaugurates 3-day training course

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Director General, Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Dr Rizwan Naseer on Wednesday inaugurated the three-day Training Course here at Emergency Services-Managers Training Centre. The course is being organized by Rescue 1122 in order to strengthen the capacity of Station Coordinators from major districts of Punjab to enhance the incident Command Management Skills. The course will cover the topics including Incident Command System and levels, Incident Risk Philosophy & Management, Incident Management Strategies and Tactics, Simulation Exercises and Incident Securing, debriefing & Documentation followed by evaluation. Dr Rizwan Naseer said that Station Coordinators play an important role at the incident site and always act like a bridge with senior administration to manage any incident. He added that he hoped that all members from all districts would learn and actively participate in the course and play an effective role to manage any incident in their districts. He added that training was a fundamental for the progress and development of any service.