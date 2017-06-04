DG Rangers visits various parts of city

Staff Reporter

Director General (DG) Rangers Major General Muhammad Saeed visited different areas of Karachi to see for himself the security arrangements and situation in the Mega city as people go out to markets after Iftar.

DG Rangers also reviewed the exercise of snap checking during his visit of the city. He also directed to make snap checking more effective.

Maj Gen Muhammad Saeed also visited Issa Nagri, Tariq Road, Jahangir Road and Mumtaz Manzil.

Meanwhile three suspects, including one woman, were arrested during a search operation conducted late Friday night in Jackson area, police said.

Security officials explained that the arrestees were wanted for numerous crimes, including murder, attempted murder, and robbery.

During another operation carried out on Friday night in Pakistan Bazaar area of Orangi Town, two suspects were detained by police. Security officers mentioned that contraband was recovered from the arrestees. At least seven accused were taken into custody during police raids in different parts of Karachi on Friday night.