DG Rangers Sindh reviews security arrangements for polls

Polling for by-election in PS-114 today

The polling for by-election in PS-114 Karachi will be held today (Sunday).

As many as 27 candidates including Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Senator Saeed Ghani, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-Pakistan) Kamran Tessori and Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) are contesting the by polls. In May 2013 general elections, Irfanullah Marwat had won the elections but his victory was declared void by the election tribunal in July 2014. On May 11, the Supreme Court dismissed Marwat’s appeal challenging the ECP’s decision paving the way for the by-polls

Meanwhile, Director General Rangers Sindh Major General Muhammad Saeed on Saturday reviewed security arrangements for PS-114 by-election, which is scheduled for today (Sunday).The DG Rangers expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements and urged the electorates of the constituency to come out without any fear and use their right to franchise.

He directed Rangers and other law enforcement agencies to ensure peace during the polling in the constituency.

Meanwhile, supply of elections materials to polling stations has been started. District Returning Officer Sain Bux Chenar said that all the polling stations of the constituency had been declared sensitive. He added that out of them 33 had been declared most sensitive. He added that heavy contingents of police and Rangers had been deployed in the constituency to maintain law and order situation in the constituency.

He said that Rangers would carry out flag march in the constituency. He added that Pakistan Army would be on stand-by for the polling day. It is to be mentioned here that by-election is going to be held in PS-114 Karachi today (Sunday)..—INP