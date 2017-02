Islamabad

A director general of the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra), Tahir Akram, was arrested on Monday after his request for pre-arrest bail in an embezzlement case was rejected by a local court. After the request was rejected, Akram was handed over to the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA).

Akram will be presented in court for his remand hearing. He is a principal accused in a case involving the embezzlement of millions of rupees as part of a rental scam.—SABAH