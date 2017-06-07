DG KDA visits media wing of KDA

Saff Reporter

Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Syed Nasir Abbas Tuesday visited different sections, including newsroom, social media, video and photo sections in the Public Relations Department of the KDA here.

Syed Nasir Abbas praised the efforts of Media Coordinator Akram Sattar and whole team, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the KDA is restored after a gap of 14 years and expressed the hope that the Sindh government will continue cooperation with the authority.

On that occasion, Akram Sattar briefed the DG KDA about the functioning of the Public Relations Department.