DG KDA advises employees to ensure attendance

Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Syed Nasir Abbas has called upon all the staff members of KDA to ensure their attendance on daily basis otherwise an action would be taken against all ghost employees.

He said this while chairing a session with senior officials at the Civic Center here, said a statement on Thursday.

The DG KDA called up all staffers to make sincere efforts to provide the facilities to the citizens.

He said that chief engineers, directors, additional directors and all staffers above 16 grade should sign regularly on muster roll and copy of that muster roll must forward to Secretary KDA.

“Ghost employees are burden on department, we would not show any clemency towards them” he said. Syed Nasir Abbas said that our first priority is to facilitate the citizens at their door step.