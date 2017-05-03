DG ISI visits Kabul

Observer Report

Islamabad

The head of Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency on Tuesday quietly visited Kabul as part of efforts by the two estranged neighbours to reset their ties particularly in the field of intelligence cooperation.

This was the first visit by Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar as Director General Inter-Services Intelligence and came at a time when relations between Islamabad and Kabul are at their lowest.

There was no official confirmation from either side about the visit, as well as his engagements in Kabul. Afghanistan’s Tolo news reported that the ISI chief was in Kabul to improve bilateral military and intelligence cooperation. The ISI chief’s trip came on the heels of a high-level Pakistan Army delegation led by Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Bilal Akbar visited Kabul.

Afghan authorities were conveyed that Pakistan Army had control in all areas on Pakistan side of the border and shall not allow its soil to be used against Afghanistan.

“Terrorists are common threat and shall be defeated,” the official statement quoted Gen Bilal as saying.

The flurry of visits by senior military and intelligence officials were part of efforts by the two sides to defuse their months old tensions primarily due to serious differences on fighting the militant groups.