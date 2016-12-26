DG FWO calls on Shahbaz Sharif

Staff Reporter

Director General Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal met Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here on Monday.

Pace of ongoing development projects in Punjab especially construction of southern loop of Lahore Ring Road was discussed in the meeting.

The Chief Minister said that a culture of speed, standard and transparency in the execution of development projects had been introduced and work was in progress on projects worth billions of rupees in social sectors as well as improvement of infrastructure. He said that southern loop of Lahore Ring Road would be state-of-the-art and result in better communication facilities to the citizens as well as accelerate economic and social activities in the province including Lahore.

Shahbaz Sharif said that this project would be completed within stipulated period under partnership between the Punjab government and FWO. He said that six interchanges, 18 bridges and 19 sub-ways would also be built during construction of 22.4 kilometer long southern loop.

He said that southern section of the Ring Road would be of international standard with regard to quality and transparency and it was big project under public-private partnership between the Punjab government and FWO.