DFP to launch Kashmir awareness campaign in India

Srinagar

APHC General Secretary and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Shabbir Ahmed Shah, has said that his party will launch an awareness campaign across India to inform its people about the Kashmir dispute nature of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shabbir Ahmed Shah talking to mediamen in Srinagar said, “We have decided to launch an awareness campaign regarding our just stand and political thought across India. We will get in contact with Indian intellectuals and try to garner their support as we hope there are thousands of justice-loving people in that country who will raise their voices in our favour.”—KMS