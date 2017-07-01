DFP condemns Shabbir Shah’s house arrest

Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has expressed strong resentment over the continued house arrest of its Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, saying that the puppet administration has broken all records of tyranny and brutality.

The DFP General Secretary, Muhammad Abdullah Tari in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Shabbir Shah since his release in 2011 had been in police detention or under house arrest for a period of 3 years and 9 months and during the period he was barred from offering 252 Friday and 13 Eid prayers.

He said that during this period many of Shabbir Shah’s close relatives passed away but he wasn’t allowed to attend their funeral prayers.

“He (Shabbir Shah) is not allowed to even offer the Friday prayers. He has spent 30 years of his life in jails and the administration by detaining him is resorting to political vengeance,” he added.

He said that the PDP by entering into unholy alliance with BJP had proven its governance to be the most useless and selfish one as for power it turned the whole territory into a virtual jail.—KMS