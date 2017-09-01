Dewatering of low lying areas of Karachi underway after heavy torrential rains

KARACHI: The relief and rescue operation in Karachi continues after the torrential rains the city received during the last two days.

Jawans of Pakistan Army and Rangers are helping the local administration to drain the accumulated rain water from low lying areas while a number of areas have already been cleared of rain water.

An official of Karachi Administration told our Karachi correspondent Tariq Baloch that two teams of Pakistan Navy are evacuating the marooned peoples from different areas of the city and so far three hundred peoples have been evacuated and shifted to safer places through motorboats from New Golimar area of Karachi.

Met Office said Karachi can receive low to moderate rain on Friday while from Saturday the weather is likely to remain partly cloudy with little chance of drizzling.

The monsoon system that brought torrential rains in Karachi has moved towards South-West in Balochistan.

According to ISPR, so far Liaqatabad no 10, Gharibabad Underpass, Kabaili town block 5, Petrol pump Chowrangi, Nauras Chowrangi, Old Golimar Chowrangi, Nagin Chowrangi, Power House Chowrangi have been cleared.

Aurangi and Gujjar nullahs have been regulated. Dewatering in progress in the areas of Ayesha Manzil, Nazimabad Underpass, Golimar Chowrangi, North Karachi UC 13, Landikotal and Saadi Town.

Originally Published by NNI