Dewan Motors installs first BMW public charging station

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Following the inauguration of Pakistan’s first ever public charging station at Emporium Mall in Lahore, Dewan Motors installed another station for plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles at Dolmen Mall in Karachi. “We are happy to be the pioneer in this technological advancement because we foresee the growth potential of Electromobility in Pakistan”, said Dewan Mohammad Yousuf Farooqui, Chairman, Dewan Motors.

“Though we provide complementary BMW iWallbox domestic chargers to our customers and they charge their vehicles either at home or at work, the BMW ChargeNow infrastructure will allow them to top up at convenient locations while on the go, added Mr. Farooqui”. BMW ChargeNow is a network of charging stations that provides BMW plug-in hybrid and electric vehicle owners with easy, quick and secure charging services. By 2030, 60 % of the world’s population is expected to live in cities. When it comes to shaping future mobility.