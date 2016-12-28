Development work to be undertaken on Serena Chowk interchange, Bhara Kahu bypass

Zubair Qureshi

Mayor of Islamabad Sh Ansar Aziz in a meeting here on Tuesday briefed the Minister for CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry progress on road development projects and assured all of them would be completed within stipulated time. He also gave an update on the phased conversion of street lights into energy efficient LED lights.

The road and infrastructure projects include: Serena Chowk Interchange project, 7th Avenue/ Kashmir Highway Interchange and Islamabad Highway Karal Chowk Project, expansion of Expressway from Airport Chowk to Rawat, expansion of Murree Road and Bharakaho Bypass.

The first-ever local government of the federal capital is all set to launch the mega projects for the progress, prosperity and comfort of the citizens of Islamabad, said he.

The Minister while appreciating the Mayor of Islamabad Sh Ansar Aziz’ resolve, who is also acting chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) directed him to present proposals for making all major roads signal free by providing U-turns at tactical points to remove traffic bottlenecks.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry was chairing the meeting in the head office of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and reviewed the progress of development projects in the city

Minister directed CDA to follow timeline and ensure timely completion of projects which have greater significance for the general public. Projects of sector development where the development process is slow or halted due to various reasons must be settled through continued negotiations by involving local political leadership, he added.

The meeting also discussed the status of development projects which include Saidpur Village Pedestrian Heritage and Food Court Enclave, Islamabad Transport System, Multipurpose Club at G-10, Shahdara Water Theme park, Islamabad Transport System, modern public library at F-10, new playgrounds, uplifting of major round-abouts andcitizen club at F-9 park.

Dr. Tariq directed the horticulture department to initiate campaign to promote residents to maintain green belts in front of their houses. The campaign will initially be launched in three sectors of Islamabad which will be expanded to other sectors in the next phase. The Minister also directed to install new water filtration plants in rural and urban areas.