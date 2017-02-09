Development work at Malir

Fareed A Siddiqi

Karachi

This is with reference to the reports surfaced in media that the extremely slow pace of rehabilitation work at National Highway has become headache for the community of the surrounding area as well as industrialists, motorists and the traffic police officials. Residents of the area since very long have been raising their voices over the issue of slow pace of development work. As with the slow progress, this construction work of National Highway has not only ruined their daily life but also destroyed their social life. Family members of the community living in other areas of the city avoid attending family functions owing to the development work and traffic congestion in the area.

There is no doubt in it that Malir Court, Quaidabad and Murghi Khana, Mehran Highway (from Hospital Chowrangi to PQA culvert), and Korangi Industrial Road (future morr, murtaza Chowrangi to Khator pump) has become very painful for general public due to its slow pace. I will also second this media report as being employed in the same area that foreign visitors and business dignitaries are reluctant to visit these areas posing negative implications on future investment plans in the province. I will also propose for the arrangement of alternate routes as thousands of workers frequent these roads everyday and continue to suffer daily due to abysmal road conditions. This area contains big industries from Textile, Steel, Pharmaceutical, Automobile, Chemical, Engineering & Flour Mills employing over half a million people who travel in and out daily on highway.