Development projects to ensure sustainable economic growth: Dar

Our Correspondent

Islamabad

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar says successful implementation of development projects will ensure higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth in Pakistan.

He was talking to Executive Director Asian Development Bank Sami Saeed in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Finance Minister appreciated the support of ADB for development projects in Pakistan. He highlighted the work done by the present government to establish the Pakistan Development Fund, as well as the Pakistan Infrastructure Bank in partnership with development partners, in order to further facilitate both public and private sector development projects in the country.

The Finance Minister said that Pakistan is keen to continue working with ADB, and other development partners, in order to implement further development projects in the country. He said that successful implementation of development projects will play a key role in enabling higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth in Pakistan.

On the occasion, Executive Director ADB Sami Saeed briefed the Finance Minister on his interactions with senior government officials regarding ADB’s ongoing projects in Pakistan, including the Sustainable Energy Sector Reform Program, the Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor, and the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Project. He said that the Finance Minister’s participation in the 50th Annual Meeting of ADB in Yokohama in May 2017, had enabled further strengthening of relations between Pakistan and ADB.