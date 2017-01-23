Development projects delayed by sit-ins, negative politics: CM

Lahore

Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said fast track progress and development in the country was a problem for political opponents.

He said on one hand there were former rulers with lack of vision who worsened the country’s economy whereas, on the other hand, there was dharna group who tried to spread chaos and anarchy to stop Pakistan’s journey of progress and development. The chief minister expressed these words while talking to a delegation of the PML-N.

He said the looting and greediness of former rulers turned the country into darkness. With baseless allegations and negative politics, this dharna group wasted precious time of the nation, he added. He said: “In the last three and half years, the PML-N government has served the masses. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the dream of Pakistan’s journey towards progress and development is materializing into reality”.

He said darkness would soon fade away from the country. Had the former rulers paid attention to the challenges faced by the people instead of looting, today the situation would be different, he added.

The chief minister said that those who did politics of chaos and agitation had nothing to do with welfare of people and such entities with the help of sit-ins, lockdowns and negative politics had hampered Pakistan path to progress and development.

He said sit-ins and negative politics were against welfare of people which caused severe damage to the national economy. Negative politics of sit-ins delayed development projects in the country. Instead of national interests, these people gave preference to their personal interests. By hampering development projects, these people proved themselves as enemies of the country, he added.

The chief minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, sincere efforts were being made to keep the country out of these troubles and these efforts were bearing fruit as well. He said the time had come to end darkness from the country and a lot of work had been done on the energy projects.

The PML-N government was fulfilling its promise of resolving the energy crisis in the country with the completion of ongoing energy projects in the end of this year, darkness will eventually vanish from the country, he added.—APP