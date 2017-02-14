Development of Thar coalfield brings relief to people in neighbourhood

Amanullah Khan

Enduring the promise to better the lives of host communities of Tharparkar, Sindh Engro Coal Min-ing Company (SECMC) has engaged a highly repu-table philanthropic health service provider, the In-dus Hospital to take functioning of its on-site free Mother and Child Clinic situated in Thar Coal Block II. SECMC has entered an agreement with The Indus Hospital on Tuesday which was signed by SECMC CEO, Mr. Shamsuddin Shaikh and In-dus Hospital’s CEO, Dr. Abdul Bari at a simple ceremony.

The Indus hospital will manage the entire operations of the Clinic under their own manage-ment by providing necessary and quality healthcare facilities and services. Briefing about the venture, Mr. Shamsuddin Shaikh said, the health facility is fully equipped with a specialized female gynecolo-gist, a qualified nurse, provision of an ultrasound machine, Gynae/Ops related medical checkup, free of cost medical consultation services and provision of free medicines.

Total number of patients to date at the clinic has been around 6,000. He said, that the clinic has been one of our success stories in provid-ing better health care facilities to the people of Block II and surrounding areas. He was of the view that provision of quality health care and education related services has been one of the top priorities of SECMC since the advent of the Thar Coal Project.

“It will always be the Company’s foremost priority to safeguard and improve the quality of life of its local communities so they may benefit from devel-opment rather than be hindered by it,” he added. He hoped that the new endeavor will take off on a lar-ger scale with the help of top notch medical exper-tise of the Indus hospital and its management.

Dr. Abdul Bari also expressed his thoughts say-ing that it has been our mission to provide free of cost health care to under privileged areas. “Starting operations in Thar with the help of SECMC is the break of a new dawn for the future of not only Sindh but Pakistan overall,” he said. “Indus Hospital will be taking charge to manage daily operations at the clinic following this agreement.

In addition to this, Indus Hospital will be constructing a larger 100-bed hospital in the Islamkot Taluka in the coming months so that the people of this area have a proper healthcare facility to their disposal,” said Dr. Bari.