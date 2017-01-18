Development of all federating units must for prosperous Pakistan: CM

Shahbaz distributes laptops among girl students, teachers of Balochistan

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that the country will make progress when all of its federating units will make development together and the federal government is responsible for fulfilling educational, transport and other facilities in Balochistan.

The Chief Minister expressed these views while talking to a delegation of teachers and students from the Jamiat-ul-Hasnat Inter College, Quetta and other institutions of Balochistan.

He said the PML-N government under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was discharging all these responsibilities. He said in the past lofty claims of progress in Balochistan were made, but justice was not done with Balochistan due to multiple reasons, but the current federal government is making all-out efforts for development and progress in Balochistan and work is in progress on mega projects in Balochistan.

He said the federal government provided land for the Gwadar seaport from its own resources; however, China is working on this vital project under the CPEC. He said Balochistan has internal problems of governance that is the responsibility of the provincial government and Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri is making efforts to resolve this issue.

Shahbaz Sharif said apart from projects in power, transport and transmission sectors, a 300MW power project will be set up in Gwadar and an industrial estate and it will be connected with Kashgar.

He said the foundation of CPEC has been laid and this project will continue growing till centuries and it will change the fate of Balochistan. He said Balochistan is the land of huge natural resources of Saindak and Reko Diq, and unfortunately, Reko Diq is victim of legal complications.

He distributed laptops among girl students and teachers and announced sending 10 students from Gwadar to China to learn Chinese language. About increasing quota of students from Balochistan in educational institutions of Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif said Punjab government is available for this service, but increasing quota is no solution because the provincial government of Balochistan should take initiatives to provide best education facilities in remote areas.

He said he was happy that a meeting of the CPEC Joint Coordination Committee has decided to include metro mass transit projects in Quetta, Peshawar and Karachi. He said it was objected that Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project is part of CPEC however, its loan will be paid by Punjab government and not federation.

The Chief Minister said that so-called pious people, who deliver lectures regarding corruption, have got written off loans of billions of rupees on political grounds. Such people have vehicles, luxurious palaces, offshore companies and factories but despite it, these elements have got written off loans which is intolerable, he added.