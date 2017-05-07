Devastating effects of Endrin

Khalida Yasmin

Islamabad

From July to September 1984, acute convulsions caused by Endrin poisoning occurred in the sub-district of Talagang , Attock District, Punjab province, Pakistan. Almost 18 to 21 affected villages were surveyed. Endrin is an organo-Chlorine insecticide and most commonly used on cotton, maize and sugarcanes. Endrin is a white, odourless substance and is quite lethal if ingested in large quantities. It has been outlawed in the United States since 1986.

Besides, Endrin is banned in many other countries as well including Belgium, Cyprus, Singapore, Thailand, India, Pakistan, USA, Japan and Canada. Swallowing large quantity of Endrin can cause convulsions and lead to death within a few minutes or hours. Less serious exposure to Endrin can result in headaches, dizziness, confusion, nervousness, nausea or vomiting. It can enter the atmosphere by volatilization and can contaminate surface water from soil runoff.