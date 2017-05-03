Determination and dedication are Malinga’s key to success for his hat-tricks: Chaminda Vaas

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Niagara Falls

Chaminda Vaas the former fast bowler has been keenly following his country-man Lasith Malinga’s cricketing days.

Not only Malinga is a slinging bowler but also known as a hat-trick specialist. The bowler has four hat-tricks registered under his name and once also grabbed four wickets in four balls and came close to achieve this unique feat on one more occasion.

Explaining the secret of Malinga’s phenominal performance, Vaas, the coach in Sri Lanka set-up, says, “his (Malinga’s) commitment towards the game has been fabulous. He is really working hard in practices. He is very focus and eager to take wickets all the time”.

Malinga is on par with former Pak speedster Wasim Akram in hat-trick achievement.

“Malinga gives 100 % in every game and I will not be surprised if he ends with more hat-trick /s before he hangs his boot”, Vaas added.

“Malinga is a great slinging bowler. He is one of the great fast bowler in the world to-day”.

“Being exceptional in modern-day cricket, I am sure he will do well in the Champions Trophy and bring glory to our country”.

“Great achievement as a fast bowler, it shows the dedication and determination. One need special skill to achieve hat-trick”, Vaas signed off.