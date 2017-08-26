Despite tiff, FO rules out Pakistan-US divorce

ISLAMABAD: A day after issuing a hard-hitting rejoinder to US President Donald Trump’s strategy for Afghanistan, Pakistan insisted on Friday that despite a difference of opinion, both countries were not parting ways.

Dismissing the notion that the new US strategy would lead to a Pakistan-US divorce, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakria said: “We have long-standing relationship with the United States. We have worked with the United States for a long time. Our areas of cooperation are diverse and multi-dimensional.”

Speaking at the weekly briefing, the spokesperson played down the media hype, suggesting that in international relations, there could be difference of opinion between the two countries, but there were established channels of communication through which misperceptions could be allayed.

In the new policy, Trump accused Pakistan of sheltering ‘agents of chaos, violence and terrorism’ and advised the country to change this approach or face consequences.

On Thursday, the country’s civilian leadership and military commanders strongly dismissed the Trump administration’s allegations, insisting that Pakistan had done more than any other country in the fight against terrorism.

Tensions resurfaced between the ostensible allies, threatening to unravel the fragile cooperation between Pakistan and the US.

However, the latest statement by the foreign office spokesperson suggested that Pakistan was looking to resolve all differences with the US through diplomatic channels.

Zakria, nevertheless, expressed Pakistan’s reservations over the new US plan for bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The spokesperson especially criticised the US move to grant greater say to India in Afghanistan. “The reality is that India plays the role of a spoiler and destabiliser in the region, and also uses Afghan soil against Pakistan,” Zakria said bluntly.

He said Pakistan had provided the US authorities evidence of a nexus between Indian spy agency RAW and other terrorists operating from sanctuaries in Afghanistan against Pakistan.

“We will continue to take up this issue both with the US and Afghan leadership.”

“We have always raised the issue of Indian use of Afghan soil to create instability in Pakistan with the international community,” he added.

The spokesperson confirmed that Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif would tour regional countries in what appears to be a diplomatic push to garner support of friendly countries in the wake of aggressive posturing by Washington.

The foreign minister is expected to travel to China, Russia and even Iran. The three countries have issued strong statements, denouncing the US for exerting pressure on Pakistan, considered crucial for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Asif would then travel to Washington to convey Pakistan’s concerns to the US administration.