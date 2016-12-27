Designing competition on Jan 06

City Reporter

All Pakistan Inter-Universities Magazine Cover-Designing Competition 2017 will be inaugurated on January 5.

According to a statement on Tuesday, the Consul General of France Monsieur Francois Dall’orso will inaugurate the exposition at 6:30 pm. The event will continue from January 05 to 07, 2017.

The winners will get 1st prize of Rs10,000, second prize of Rs5000 and third prize of Rs2500. Students who wish to participate can visit http://newspakistan.tv/competition to fill in the form.